Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a rifle in HBO Max’s collection of shorts called “Looney Tunes” cartoons.
According to The New York Times, the first short, titled “Dynamite Dance,” has the feel of old school Looney Tunes.
In the video, Bugs Bunny goes after Elmer with dynamite.
However, Fudd will no longer carry his token rifle, and character Yosemite Sam will no longer carry pistols.
“We’re not doing guns,” series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times.
News of the change to the character went viral on social media Sunday.
Browngardt told the New York Times that “cartoony violence,” such as the explosive TNT, will be done, as it “was kind of grandfathered in” to Looney Tunes.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Richmond Mayor Stoney asks Northam to stop evictions until end of coronavirus pandemic
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Cristobal; Best friends go viral for beer campaign
- Woman holding 1-year-old shot in the face; suspect charged
- Snoop Dogg to vote in 2020 for the first time ever
- Arkansas officers get Tennessee man new flag after he was beaten, his flag torn at protest