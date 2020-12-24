Embiid leads 76ers past Westbrook, Wizards 113-107 in opener

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, left, cannot get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, top right, and Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-107 over the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to wow the Wizards after he was acquired in the big deal that sent former cornerstone John Wall to the Houston Rockets. Shake Milton scored 19 points off the bench for Philadelphia.