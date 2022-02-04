Emergency SNAP benefits extended through February

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue releasing emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households in February.

The additional benefits will be loaded automatically onto eligible EBT cards on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The extra money for food and other necessities is available as a result of a public emergency declaration. You can find out how much you qualify for based on your household size using the chart below:

To apply for benefits online, visit the Department of Social Services website or visit the CommonHelp portal.