Emoji users have more dates, according to study

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

A study published in the journal, Plos One, suggests people who flirt using emojis get more dates.

Researchers with Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute and Illinois’ Lake Forest College were behind the report.

They asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis. 38% said they never do, but 28% said they used them regularly.

Researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year.