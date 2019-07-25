Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a data breach exposing the social security numbers of millions, the credit bureau at fault will also spend millions to pay back those affected.

Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of around 147 million people. Some $425 million will go to directly help those affected by the breach.

Virginia will receive $4.3 million as its share of the multistate bipartisan settlement.

“More than 4 million Virginians had their personal information compromised by Equifax’s negligence and failure to implement adequate security programs,” Attorney General Mark R. Herring said. “I hope this settlement sends a message to companies nationwide that my colleagues and I will not tolerate their failure to keep consumers information protected and private. While this settlement puts Virginians who have been affected by the data breach one step closer to being made whole, consumers need to remain vigilant regarding their data, including monitoring their credit card and bank statements as well as credit reports.”

Equifax is offering affected consumers a one-time $125 payment or up to 10 years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance. First, consumers need to find out if their information was exposed.

Alongside filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report once a year. To watch for suspicious activity, AnnualCreditReport.com offers a combined report from Equifax, Experian and Trans Union.