Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  30
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Brunswick County Government Brunswick General District Court Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools Heritage Public Library King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent 2020 bid

News
Posted: / Updated:
Howard Schultz

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in a letter, Schultz says he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid.

Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, “I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time.”

Schultz faced intense resistance from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to reelection. Schultz says not enough people are willing to back an independent because they fear doing so “might lead to reelecting a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”

Schultz announced in June he was taking a “detour” from a possible independent 2020 bid, citing health concerns. The billionaire businessman said at the time he’d revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events