HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- A continuing care retirement community in Henrico County has confirmed two cases of COVID-19, according to a letter obtained by 8News.

Barrett Way, Executive Director of Lakewood Retirement Community off Lauderdale Drive said in a letter addressed to staff Thursday, April 2, that one person is a member of the janitorial staff and the other is a Bon Secours nurse practitioner.