RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers are asked to expect delays downtown this weekend as one of the bridges from Interstate 95 to Interstate 195 will be closed for maintenance.

Exit 74A on I-95 North to I-195 West in downtown Richmond will be closed for bridge maintenance. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

The detour will be I-95 North to exit 74C. Drivers can reach the Downtown Expressway from exit 74C by turning right on East Broad Street, left on North 8th Street and right on East Canal Street. From there, the on-ramp to I-195 is just one block away at the intersection of East Canal and South 7th Street.

This project will be postponed in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage and use caution when passing through work zones. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.