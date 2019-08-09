Exotic Sportscars will soon be racing into Virginia

ALTON, Va(WRIC)– Lambos, Porches and Maseratis will soon be racing around the 3.27-mile road course with 17 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes at VIR. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship features three days of racing with drivers reaching speeds of 190 miles per hour. The sports car racing series, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 with family-friendly entertainment and high-speed racing throughout the weekend, concluding with the headlining Michelin GT Challenge race Sunday, Aug. 25.

Driver Corey Lewis stopped by the 8news studios today with his Lamborghini to give us a look at what fans will see on the track. He and driver Tommy Milner will be at the Bowtie cinemas on Arthur Ashe Boulevard tonight at 5:30 for a meet and greet ahead of a showing of the new racing themed movie “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” You can learn more about the races at VIRginia International Raceway here.