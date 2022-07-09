FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling to northern Virginia on Interstate 95 this week are asked to be prepared for road work, lane closures and delays in the Fredericksburg area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area will last from Sunday, July 10 to Friday, July 15 and is expected to cause “major delays.”

I-95 will be reduced to one lane in both directions overnight at various points between Courthouse Road in Stafford County and Ladysmith Road in Caroline County.

In Stafford County, the on-ramp from Route 17 to I-95 North will close from midnight to 3 a.m. beginning on Monday. A map of the posted detour can be seen below:

There will be double lane closures on I-95 in Caroline County and Spotsylvania County overnight for milling and paving.

In Stafford, construction crews will be stopping all traffic on I-95 in both directions in 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. from exit 136 to exit 140.

For real-time traffic information, highway cameras and updates on work zones, visit 511Virginia.org.