RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Retail Federation estimates 182 million people to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday — the highest prediction in the federation’s tracking history.

Despite this, the past couple of years have brought expensive rates across the board with fluctuating rates of inflation. Because of this, forecasts show people are being strategic about their spending.

The NRF says those celebrating the holidays are expected to spend an average of $875 on gifts, decorations and food.

The organization forecasts that holiday spending will grow between 3% and 4% compared to last year with shoppers spending close to a trillion dollars in stores.

To meet the demand, they expect retailers to hire roughly half a million seasonal workers.

The International Council of Shopping Centers reports 54% of consumers plan to spend less this holiday season than in years past, because of the higher costs of holiday items.

The ICSC adds consumers are expected to consolidate their shopping and visit fewer stores. The survey found shoppers will visit an average of 2.4 different types of retailers, a decrease from last year.

Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowes and Nordstrom are reporting declines in sales as people spend less time in department stores.

In a statement, Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry said consumer demand “has been uneven and difficult to predict.”

To prevent habits of overspending, Bank of America advises shoppers to opt for comparison shopping — buying last year’s models of electronics, consider making gifts and set price limits.