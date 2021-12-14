Eyes on Monday for wintry weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Central Virginia could be in it for its first taste of true Winter weather Monday. Our weather models are continuing to show the signs of a system that is currently out in the Pacific Northwest sliding across the southern United States through the weekend.

By Monday that system could be down in be down in Georgia, but then start to redevelop as a new low, which will become a Nor’easter off the North Carolina Monday afternoon and evening.

This would spread clouds into the region early Monday morning with the chance of rain or even a wintry mix for areas along US Highway 15 and points west between 9 AM and 11 AM.

It looks like most areas along the I-95 corridor including metro Richmond would see a cold rain, throughout the day, from this setup. However, as I mentioned areas to the west could have a could have a wintry mix possibly into Monday afternoon before changing over to that cold rain Monday evening and Monday night.

The Nor’easter will wrap up and head into New England early Tuesday morning and provide some places in New England a very powerful storm. But for us the sunshine will return during Tuesday, and it will be a chilly day with highs in the upper forties to near 50. That is fitting since Winter officially begins at 10:58 in the morning.

Certainly plenty of changes could happen with this forecast between now and Monday so it is prudent to stay with the StormTracker 8 weather team for the latest forecast.