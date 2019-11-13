Facebook shuts down billions of fake accounts

1  of  2
(CNN) — Facebook says it shut down 4.5 billion fake accounts this year.

Despite the massive removal, the social media company says millions of other accounts still remain. As many as 5% of its monthly users are fake, despite efforts to catch more fake accounts the moment they’re created.

The revelation highlights some of the challenges social media companies face ahead of the high-stakes 2020 election. It was part of Facebook’s newest transparency report, which also included Instagram for the first time.

Facebook says that data shows that it took down about three million pieces of content on Instagram related to drug sales and acted on 95,000 pieces of content related to gun sales

