Noah Settles (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Fairfax Police department has released the identity of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center mall.

According to the Fairfax Police Department, Noah Settles is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.

Officers responded to 1961 Chain Bridge Road when shots rang out inside the mall at around 3 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen Settles or has information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-385-7924.