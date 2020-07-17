Fallen tree blocks West Hundred Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fallen tree has blocked off the intersection of West Hundred Road and Curtis Street in Chester.

The tree fell from a house in the 3300 block and took down a power line. Dominion Energy is currently at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 8News for updates.

