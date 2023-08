ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two cars that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash caused by a fallen tree on Route 53 between Route 20 and Milton Road at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by police.