Families ask for prison reform at justice rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 400 people joined families at the Bell Tower near the State Capitol today to show their support for several bills aimed towards prison reform.

“We’re looking for not bits and pieces, but a total transformation,” said Margaret Breslau with the Virginia Prison Justice Network. “But, it does start with legislative change and awareness.”

The network says more than 100 bills will be discussed that has to deal with prison reform. They say today’s rally was the third in years, hoping to bring people home that haven’t seen their families in years.

“It’s just kind of worn on him, emotionally and mentally and the family as well,” said Desha Harris, sister of Cornelius Harris, who has been in jail for 19 years. “It’s important for us as a family to stick together and get him home.”

But, those at the rally are not without opposition.

Several delegates, including House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn are undecided about the direction she wants to go on the bills.

But, the families say they want a total transformation.

