Families rally in Chesapeake to bring awareness to prison reform, COVID-19 concerns

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this week, we reported on complaints from inmates at Saint Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake and their families.

They told us staff members are not doing enough to keep healthy inmates from catching the virus and on Saturday, families gathered outside the facility.

Yesterday was National Day of Freedom and Justice and several people with loved ones behind bars came out to bring awareness to prison reform.

“I believe he deserves a second chance,” said Stacey Miller, the mother of an inmate.

A second chance at life or at the very least, freedom. That was part of the idea Saturday when several families came together to ring bells to bring awareness to prison and criminal justice reform.

“I just want someone to care and right now, it’s about a little boy who got trapped in the system,”

Miller says.

Her 19-year-old son is incarcerated at the Saint Brides Correctional Facility and she has several concerns ranging from appropriate punishment to COVID-19.

Other families have similar concerns.

“We need prison reform. We need criminal justice reform, and we are going to fight for our loved ones. We want them to come home and we want them to be better people when they come home,” said Angel Adinolfi, who was someone proud to ring her bell.

“We know being here today is not just going to let everybody free behind those walls, but we need to show them that we support them and we are here from them, and I believe in that,” she said.

But with new reports of COVID-19 infiltrating the prison system, she worries if her husband is safe.

“I personally don’t believe that they’re doing everything that they can be doing to keep our loved ones safe. I really don’t,” she said.

Hayley Burke says she is here today to ring her bell sending a message that her loved one and all others are not forgotten. But as a mother, she worries about the current state of things and if her small children will get a chance to see their father in the next year.

“If we get sick, we can go to the hospital. They can’t. They pretty much just take their temperature to lay down and tough it out,” said Burke.

These women know it’s a long shot to get their loved ones to hear them today, but they are hoping someone else will hear them and get them the answers and comfort they need for their families.

The National Day for Freedom and Justice was a nationwide event where several other cities across the nation showed their support.

