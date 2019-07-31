Family, friends, and customers remember the two Walmart employees killed in Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – For those that witnessed Tuesday morning’s deadly shooting at the Walmart in Southaven, it was hard to believe two people lost their lives.

“Just a crazy world. How can you be prepared for something like this? You can’t, there’s nothing you can do to prepared for it. It’s just terrible and I feel so sorry for the people that got shot,” said witness Phil Cox.

Southaven Walmart Store manager Anthony C Brown was one of the victims. The 40-year-old lived in Olive Branch but was originally from Caledonia, Mississippi. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

38-year-old Brandon Gales was also killed. Gales was also a manager and 16-year Walmart employee. Family members told Local 24 News he has three children. They describe him as good-natured man who was always smiling.

Tuesday morning, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite spoke about the loss.

“I basically want to express we are extremely sorry for the family and friends of the victims. It’s a terrible event and my prayers go out to them,” said Mayor Musselwhite.

While two employees lost their lives, one Southaven police officer is in the hospital but alive thanks to his bulletproof vest.

This is one day one witness says he will never forget.

“I have a lot of emotions, but my emotions are basically towards the employees who witnessed it, you know, and knew these people and worked with them every day and I feel so sorry with them,” said Cox.

Rosetta Twillie is a regular Walmart customer. It’s her self-proclaimed “hang out spot.” Twillie said she had talked to Brown several times.

“He told me he had moved here to try and straighten the store out and get it back on track,” said Twillie. She added, “He was excited about being here and he did tell me that everything would fall into place.”

Twillie said she is disappointed two employees lost their lives in such a sad tragic way.

“My condolences go out to all the family members,” said Twillie.



