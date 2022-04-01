COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)–One family says Colonial Heights Fire and Rescue crews found their loved one after he went missing in the Appomattox River last week.

The family identified him as Caleb Lubrun.

Caleb Lubrun (Photo courtesy of Tiffany Johnson).

Colonial Heights Police said teams began the search for Lubrun, 34, after his family reported he went missing in the water at Roslyn Landing Park on March 22.

He went fishing with his family and jumped into the water to catch a fish. Fanette Lubrun, Mr. Lubrun’s mother, said she saw him try to swim back to the boat ramp, but something pulled him underwater.

“His foot slides and he kept on going,” she said. “The last hand that I see is only his right hand.”

Search and rescue crews spent nine days searching for Lubrun in the water.

Police said crews found a man’s body Thursday that was several hundred yards north of the boat ramp where Lubrun was last seen. The body matched Lubrun’s description.

Chesterfield County police helped to recover the body.

Ms. Lubrun said she wasn’t prepared to experience such a sudden loss.

“I lost him. I hate to know that it’s for a fish,” she said. “My heart, I feel like I wasn’t there. I feel like I wanted to be right there with him.”

Tiffany Johnson, Lubrun’s sister-in-law, said the family identified the body Thursday morning.

“As long as I’ve known him, he’s been a unique, funny and well-down to earth person,” Johnson said. “Just like we all say, he is hardheaded but when he puts his mind to something he gets it done.”

Lubrun was the oldest of five children, an aspiring business owner and a father who adored his family.

“I wanted to grow old with him. I will never forget him,” said Lubrun’s mother.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.