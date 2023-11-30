CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of nine has been displaced after a small fire inside of a home happened Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield fire officials received a call at 2:15 p.m. for a report of a fire on the 4400 block of Butler Road.

Fire crews on scene were able to contain the flames in the kitchen and we’re told officials put the fire out within several minutes.

The family is being assisted by other family members.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This story is developing, stick with 8News for more updates.