Family of four displaced by attic fire on Maryland Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A home on Maryland Avenue in Richmond caught fire on Thursday afternoon. The house fire resulted in the displacement of a family of four and their dog.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, they were called to the house at 5:23 p.m. after receiving multiple reports for a house fire.





Firefighters at the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. Richmond Fire determined the fire started in the attic. They put out the flames in the attack and then focused on other hotspots.

The fire was under control by 5:55 p.m.

Everyone home at the time was able to exit safely.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.