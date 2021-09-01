Family still seeking justice one year after father of four is shot and killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — A local family is still seeking justice one year after their loved one was shot and killed at a Richmond convenience store.

Fifty-two year old Vanterry Fields was a father of four taken too soon. Family members told 8news, they need closure to a traumatic chapter in their lives. Just a little over a year ago, the beloved father was shot and killed just minutes from their home.

Angel Jones is the mother of two of Fields’ four children. “It’s just been really traumatic for my children not being able to see their father anymore,” said Jones. “It’s especially hard around holidays, birthdays, when certain songs play on the radio and riding past the scene of the crime.”

On Aug. 27, 2020, Richmond police responded to a shooting around 8:30p.m. at a 7-Eleven on Chamberlayne Avenue near Azalea Avenue. According to police, Fields was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Jones said later that night, her mother and her aunt arrived at her home and told her that there had been a shooting. At the time, her mother and aunt didn’t know if Fields was the gunman or the person who was shot. She wasn’t notified until the next day that Fields had been shot and killed.

“I couldn’t believe that it had happened to him. I couldn’t believe that it was happening to our family,” said Jones. The family held a prayer vigil on Friday on the anniversary of his death. Angel jones

Forty-nine year old Craig Maryland is now charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the case.

Richmond Police said Maryland and Fields knew each other. They two had gotten into a fight, which led to the shooting.

Jones and her family want justice to be served.

“Our family has been tremendously hurt by Vanterry Fields death. It was brutal. It was cruel and it’s something that didn’t have to happen,” said Jones.

Maryland is scheduled to appear in court again next month.