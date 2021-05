POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC)–At least one person is dead after a three car collision in Powhatan Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. near the 4700 block of Anderson Highway. Route 60 was shutdown for several hours causing major traffic delays.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Sources tell 8News some victims were transported to local hospitals via helicopter.

This is a developing story. Stick with 8News for the latest updates.