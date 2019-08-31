Father remembers wife, son, and mother-in-law who died in Pittsylvania County triple murder

Bivens remembered his wife, son, and mother-in-law in the Facebook post. He also commented on how him and his father-in-law will get through this tragedy “together as a family.”

(WFXR) — Blake Bivens, the husband of Emily Bivens, posted his grief and remembrance on Facebook Thursday evening.

Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. BLAKE BIVENS

Bivens’ wife, 14-month-old son, and mother-in-law were involved in a triple murder in Pittsylvania County Tuesday.

Bivens wrote a Facebook post about the ordeal. You can see the full post below:

Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable… Posted by Blake Bivens on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Bivens remembered his wife, son, and mother-in-law in the Facebook post. He also commented on how him and his father-in-law will get through this tragedy “together as a family.”

Blake Bivens is a Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher. His team is the Montgomery Biscuits.