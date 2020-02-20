FBI offers 20k for info on 2016 murder of Chesterfield motel clerk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI continues is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the conviction of a person responsible for the robbery of the Econo-Lodge motel in Chesterfield that resulted in the death of Jerry V. Colyer.

8News shared the story of Colyer and his fatal shooting in 2016.

On Sept. 29, 2016, police responded to the Econo Lodge on Indian Hill Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police located a deceased store clerk, later identified as Colyer.

Jerry V. Colyer

Further investigation revealed Colyer was approached by an armed suspect demanding money. After Colyer complied, the suspect shot him dead, according to police.

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the robbery/shooting. The charges have since been dropped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 717-6024.

LATEST STORIES: