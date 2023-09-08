RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Richmond field office honored victims of the 9/11 attacks with a walk of solidarity.

The event, known as the “FBI Richmond 3000,” involves staff members pledging to walk or run 3000 laps around their office building in honor of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador was a first-responder to the Pentagon’s site — and a cancer survivor, like many other 9/11 first responders who were exposed to toxins at the crash sites. According to a spokesperson with the Richmond FBI, this is the third annual event since Meador’s arrival at the field office.

Last year, other law enforcement partners were also invited. This year, participants were joined by their families.

(Courtesy of FBI Richmond)

The event began at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at the FBI Richmond office on Parham Road.