RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of engines with the Richmond Fire Department are working an active fire on the 600 block of Labrook Drive, southwest of the city.

Crews responded to calls of a structure fire at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday. The department indicated that all occupants of the building were evacuated.

At 12:56 p.m., the fire was marked under control.

