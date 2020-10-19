Fire department determines cause of Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department determined on Monday that the explosion that injured five people over the weekend was caused by a natural gas leak inside the building.

According to a tweet from the department, the exact origin of the gas leak and ignition source are still be being investigated.

The explosion was reported Saturday morning around 9 a.m. on South Main Street near a Wendy’s in Harrisonburg. There were five people injured by the fire and explosion, three of which were taken to the hospital.

The destroyed shopping center included two stores, Hometown Music LLC and Element Vapors Harrisonburg.

LATEST HEADLINES: