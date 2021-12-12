Fire leaves two Richmond residents and their dogs without a home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in Richmond’s East End Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 2:00 p.m., and found heavy smoke pouring from the house at 1501 Spotsylvania Street. Flames were visible from the rear of the house, but luckily a neighbor helped one resident to safety.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and no civilians were injured, according to a statement from the Richmond Fire Department. However, one firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital.

The Virginia Red Cross was called to assist the two residents and their two dogs, who were displaced by the fire. Investigators are still working to identify the cause of the fire.