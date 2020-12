CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – Crews with the Chesterfield Fire Department worked Sunday afternoon to contain a fire that broke out at Arnett’s Family Store in the 3000 block of South Street in Chester.

Officials stated the fire was started in the back office of the business by a candle flame. Firefighters responded at 11:56 a.m.

Damage to the business was minimal, contained only to the back office. There were no injuries reported.