Firm conducting independent VB shooting investigation provides first update

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The firm hired to conduct an independent investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting provided its first update Tuesday afternoon.

The update is taking place during a city council workshop in Building One’s City Manager Conference Room.

Due to the extremely limited seating in that room, the City Council Meeting Chamber was made available in case of overflow seating. WAVY.com is streaming the update live at this link and on Facebook.

Hillard Heintze CEO of the company performing the independent investigation into the 5-31 mass shooting. See it live WAVY-TV. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/L7Kl5cwkYd — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) August 27, 2019

Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze said during Tuesday’s update they are analyzing 6,500 documents and thousands of emails.

The investigative team has conducted over 90 interviews with city workers and has met with four family members of victims in the shooting, Heintze said.

Earlier this summer, Hillard Heintze conducted two listening sessions for the community as well as for Virginia Beach employees.

In an agreement with city council, Hillard Heintze says it is “committed to safeguard independence and public confidence” in regards to the investigation of the shooting.