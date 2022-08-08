GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Gloucester paramedic, business owner and a second-generation firefighter recently won $1 million in the Virginia lottery.

Duane McFarland matched the first five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life drawing on Wednesday, July 13. He had the option to choose between $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million, and ultimately opted for the cash.

“I’m just in amazement that I won!” McFarland said. “I had to call my wife into the room to confirm that I was seeing what I was seeing!”

McFarland said he plans to save his winnings and use them for retirement in a few years.