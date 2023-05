RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – There’s a flash flood warning out for portions of Amelia, Dinwiddie, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties until 9PM tonight.

Local law enforcement is reporting flooding on route 460 near Farmville.

Approximately 2 to 3 inches of rainfall has fallen in these areas and flash flooding is likely ongoing right now.

Stay off the roads in these areas of Central Virginia and remember, turn around don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.