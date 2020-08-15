CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County first responders responded to a vehicle and driver that were trapped on Otterdale Road because of flooding Saturday morning in what appeared to be a water rescue.
You can see in the photo below the driver had to stand on top of their car:
Here of some photos a viewer sent in of the apparent rescue:
The National Weather Service reported Otterdale Road is flooded with about 3 feet of water. If you are driving in the area around Old Hundred Road, avoid this route.
According to a member of the 8News team, the road was closed off when they drove over at 9:40 a.m.
The Chesterfield Police Department said they have been getting calls for water rescues like this all morning. They suggest drivers turn around when they see flooding and not to try to pass through it.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- StormTracker 8: Weather Alert today: Flash Flood Watch til midnight
- Flooding traps vehicle and driver on Otterdale Road in Chesterfield County
- Remote learning: Online safety tips for students and parents
- Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 900 new cases of COVID-19
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flooding in Central Virginia Saturday morning