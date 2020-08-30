Florida women, 19 and 21, charged with sex trafficking minors: FBI

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI arrested two young women for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of minors.

The Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Hollywood resident Kiara Nunez, 21, and Coral Springs resident Alexandra Ramirez, 19, last week.

Court documents allege the women were sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls from Oct. 2019 through Jan. 2020. Police recovered one of the young girls during an undercover human trafficking operation at a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 29.

Police said that an online advertisement from the Ft. Lauderdale area advertising sex in exchange for money tipped them off. The ad reportedly contained nude images of young females, later identified as the victims in the case.

The criminal complaint is attached below.

LATEST STORIES: