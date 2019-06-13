1  of  5
Flying Squirrels announce details ahead of 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are excited to announce the details of all festivities for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star week.

“We are just under a month out and you can literally feel the excitement building for Eastern League All-Star Week in Richmond,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “This is not about baseball, it is about our community and our desire to promote and brag on Richmond as a popular destination. We are proud of our town and look forward to showing it off to the baseball world and beyond.”

The times for the All-Star Week events are listed below:

Sunday, July 7

  • Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown’s Island
    • Featuring live performances by Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band, a special appearance by Ephesus Drumline, plus other entertainment and delicious selections form Richmond’s nationally-recognized food & beverage scene
    • Gates open at 4 p.m. | Event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 8

  • All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway featuring Big & Rich
    • Featuring Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & The Heaters
    • Gates open at 6 p.m. | Concert begins at 7 p.m.
    • Tickets

Tuesday, July 9

  • All-Star Downtown Pep Rally at The James Center
    • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby
    • Featuring special participants Will Clark, Elliott Sadler, Eric Maynor, Michael Robinson, Aaron Brooks, Chris Mooney, Mike Rhoades, Tim Hightower, Mark Minicozzi, Johnny Fairplay, Mo Alie-Cox, Rob Ukrops, Willie Harris and Mike Mordecai
    • Gates open at 4 p.m. | Derby is from 6-8 p.m.
    • Tickets
  • Post-Derby Concert
    • Live performance by Three Sheets to the Wind
    • Concert begins at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

  • Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party
    • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Eastern League All-Star Game
    • Gates open at 4 p.m.
    • First pitch at 7:05 p.m.
    • Tickets
  • Eastern Division Team Autograph Session
    • 4:15-5 p.m.
  • Western Division Team Autograph Session
    • 5:15-6 p.m.

