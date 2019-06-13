Flying Squirrels announce details ahead of 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are excited to announce the details of all festivities for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star week.

“We are just under a month out and you can literally feel the excitement building for Eastern League All-Star Week in Richmond,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “This is not about baseball, it is about our community and our desire to promote and brag on Richmond as a popular destination. We are proud of our town and look forward to showing it off to the baseball world and beyond.”

The times for the All-Star Week events are listed below:

Sunday, July 7

Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown’s Island Featuring live performances by Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band, a special appearance by Ephesus Drumline, plus other entertainment and delicious selections form Richmond’s nationally-recognized food & beverage scene Gates open at 4 p.m. | Event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.



Monday, July 8

All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway featuring Big & Rich Featuring Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & The Heaters Gates open at 6 p.m. | Concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets



Tuesday, July 9

All-Star Downtown Pep Rally at The James Center 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby Featuring special participants Will Clark, Elliott Sadler, Eric Maynor, Michael Robinson, Aaron Brooks, Chris Mooney, Mike Rhoades, Tim Hightower, Mark Minicozzi, Johnny Fairplay, Mo Alie-Cox, Rob Ukrops, Willie Harris and Mike Mordecai Gates open at 4 p.m. | Derby is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets

Post-Derby Concert Live performance by Three Sheets to the Wind Concert begins at 8 p.m.



Wednesday, July 10

Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eastern League All-Star Game Gates open at 4 p.m. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets

Eastern Division Team Autograph Session 4:15-5 p.m.

Western Division Team Autograph Session 5:15-6 p.m.



Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.