Flying Squirrels announce details ahead of 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are excited to announce the details of all festivities for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star week.
“We are just under a month out and you can literally feel the excitement building for Eastern League All-Star Week in Richmond,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “This is not about baseball, it is about our community and our desire to promote and brag on Richmond as a popular destination. We are proud of our town and look forward to showing it off to the baseball world and beyond.”
The times for the All-Star Week events are listed below:
Sunday, July 7
- Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown’s Island
- Featuring live performances by Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band, a special appearance by Ephesus Drumline, plus other entertainment and delicious selections form Richmond’s nationally-recognized food & beverage scene
- Gates open at 4 p.m. | Event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 8
- All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway featuring Big & Rich
- Featuring Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & The Heaters
- Gates open at 6 p.m. | Concert begins at 7 p.m.
- Tickets
Tuesday, July 9
- All-Star Downtown Pep Rally at The James Center
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby
- Featuring special participants Will Clark, Elliott Sadler, Eric Maynor, Michael Robinson, Aaron Brooks, Chris Mooney, Mike Rhoades, Tim Hightower, Mark Minicozzi, Johnny Fairplay, Mo Alie-Cox, Rob Ukrops, Willie Harris and Mike Mordecai
- Gates open at 4 p.m. | Derby is from 6-8 p.m.
- Tickets
- Post-Derby Concert
- Live performance by Three Sheets to the Wind
- Concert begins at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
- Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Eastern League All-Star Game
- Gates open at 4 p.m.
- First pitch at 7:05 p.m.
- Tickets
- Eastern Division Team Autograph Session
- 4:15-5 p.m.
- Western Division Team Autograph Session
- 5:15-6 p.m.
