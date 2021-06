RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying squirrels are hold a job fair next Thursday.

They are hiring for positions at the Diamond including roles in food & beverage, ticketing and other areas for their home games this summer.

The fair will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 17, at the Diamond on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230. People interested in applying can fill out a candidate information form found here, and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.