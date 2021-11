RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Minor league baseball fans rejoice – Richmond’s Flying Squirrels have announced their schedule for the 2022 season, with 69 home games at the iconic Diamond ballpark.

Opening night will be Tuesday, April 12, with the first pitch thrown at 6:35 p.m. sharp.

One high point of the year will include an Independence day game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils on July 4.

Tickets will be on sale soon at SquirrelsBaseball.com