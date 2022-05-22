DEARBORN, Mi. (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is asking owners of certain Ford SUVs to park them outside and away from structures as they investigate the cause of “under hood fires.”

According to a release from the company, 39,013 Expedition and Navigator have been recalled after 16 incidents of the SUVs catching fire under the hood were reported, 12 of which happened while the car was off. So far, only one injury has been reported as a result of these incidents.

All of the cars that caught fire were manufactured between December of 2020 and April of 2021. So far, no under-hood fire incidents have been reported in vehicles manufactured before or after that time period.

Ford began investigating this issue on March 24 and have not yet determined a cause. The problem is believed to have originated in the back of the engine compartment on the passenger side.

“We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles” said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager of Ford Passenger Vehicles. “We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter.”