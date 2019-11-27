Former 5th grade teacher at Norfolk Christian arraigned on possession of child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former 5th grade teacher at Norfolk Christian Schools has been charged with possession of child pornography.

34-year-old Brett Allen Marker is facing five felony charges of possession of child pornography, which stem from an Aug. 13 incident, after authorities received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Marker was in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment on those charges. His next court date is January 30.

He was arrested on Nov. 22 and granted a $5,000 secured bond.

10 On Your Side has obtained emails sent to parents of Norfolk Christian Schools students on Nov. 22, 23 and 25. In the emails, Norfolk Christian Schools Head of School Daniel Tubbs informed parents of the Norfolk Police Department’s investigation into Marker and his arrest, writing “the behaviors being investigated did not occur on school property.”

Daniel Tubbs’ letter to parents of Norfolk Christian 5th graders

Tubbs wrote that police do not believe any Norfolk Christian Schools students were involved, and that the charges stem from “activity on his home computer.”

Tubbs told parents in an email that Norfolk Christian Schools learned about the investigation into Marker on Nov. 22 when police detained him on campus. He was placed on unpaid leave “for roughly an hour until charges were brought, at which point his employment was terminated.”

“Although news stations have reported that he was charged for an incident occurring on August 13th, we had no information about this situation until police arrived on campus last Friday, November 22nd,” Tubs wrote in an email.

A school spokeswoman says Marker was hired by Norfolk Christian Schools in August 2019. During his hiring process, Marker went through a background check, Tubbs wrote.

“All protocols were followed in his hiring; he had a clean background record in two states and favorable references,” Tubbs wrote in an email.

Tubbs wrote that Marker’s 5th grade class will have a long-term substitute until a new teacher is found.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk Christian Schools for comment and received this statement from Tubbs on Monday morning:

“We were devastated to learn of the investigation into and subsequent arrest of one of our fifth grade teachers. His employment has been terminated. We have cooperated fully with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. The NPD has advised us that they have no reason to believe any crimes occurred on our campus or in any way involved our students.”

