Former Manchester HS cheerleader found murdered in Alabama hotel room

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WZDX) — Police in Alabama have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a former Manchester High School cheerleader.

Tiara Cole, 22, was found shot to death in a hotel room in Decatur, Alabama on Friday.

Carey Davis, 25, from Norcross, Georgia, who is believed to be Cole’s boyfriend, was arrested in connection with her murder.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon at Decatur City Hall, police said two men and two women had been staying at a Quality Inn.

Hotel management tells WZDX News that Cole checked in with the other woman, under that woman’s name.

On Friday afternoon, after noticing that no one had checked out of the room, the housekeeping crew entered the room to find Cole’s body, according to police.

A staff member said the body was wrapped in sheets and blankets with Cole’s hair exposed.

Police quickly ruled her death a homicide.

At that point, police put out a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) notification to other law enforcement agencies for Cole’s 2003 Camry.

“The only thing we had was a deceased person in a room,” police said about why the BOLO was issued for Cole’s car. “We needed to figure out how she got there. What was she driving? Who was with her? When we later determined another female was with her, we started asking questions. So then we put out the BOLO.”

Later that night, at 11:15 p.m., Decatur Police received a call from the Gwinnett County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department saying they located the car, according to the chief.

Deputies there arrested the driver, Carey Davis, on unrelated charges. He is awaiting extradition to face one count of murder in Decatur.

Cole was currently living in Lawrenceville, Georgia, but at one point lived in Midlothian, Virginia.

It is unclear why the two men and two women came to Decatur from Georgia in the first place. At this point, investigators are saying they were just visiting the area.

Police said it is too early to tell if drugs had anything to do with the murder.

The other man and other woman believed to be staying in the room have been located and are cooperating, according to police. They were located in Georgia but were not arrested.

“That’s going to be determined in the investigation,” police said. “By the time we got to the deceased person, all of them had left.”

A car wash fundraiser for Cole’s funeral expenses will be taking place Thursday afternoon at Liberty gas station located at 3900 N. Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian.

There will also be a vigil Friday at 9 p.m. outside of Fame Allstars in Midlothian, where Cole was once a cheerleader.

