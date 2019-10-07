Former Radford student sentenced to 40 years for killing her roommate

1  of  3
(WFXR) — Luisa Cutting pleaded guilty Monday, in the killing death of her roommate Alex Cannon.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended after she serves 20-years, for second-degree murder.

Alex Cannon

On January 24, 2019, Radford Police said they answered a 911 call around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Clement Street.  

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Cannon dead of several stab wounds.

