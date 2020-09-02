Former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta signs with Atlanta Falcons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta has a new NFL home.

Lauletta signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, his third stop in as many years in the pros.

He’ll join Matt Ryan and former Virginia standout Matt Schaub as QBs on the roster.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, appearing in two games.

Lauletta spent last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad and did not play in any games. He was released by the Eagles on August 18.

At Richmond, Lauletta threw for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns, starting for the Spiders for three seasons.