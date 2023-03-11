PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Portsmouth police officer charged in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one man dead has been granted bond.

During a court hearing Friday, a judge granted Vincent McClean a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He is expected to be back in court April 21 for a motions hearings.

The latest developments come days after McClean was indicted by a grand jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a shooting in May 2018 on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth.

Officers who responded to the scene were called for reports of a home invasion. When they got to the scene, the officers were met by two armed suspects.

When police ordered the suspect to surrender, the two did not comply. Officers shot one of the individuals, 29-year-old Willie Marable, who died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office argued that McClean showed “deliberate indifference“ in attending to the suspect’s medical needs after he had been shot.

Senior Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt told the court that McClean, who was in a supervisory position, took no lifesaving measures to stop bleeding, as Marable had been shot twice in the hands and once in the back. She added that if life-saving measures had been performed, the suspect would have survived.

The prosecutor told the court the charge is related to an in-custody death and not the shooting. The defense countered that his client is not qualified to determine when a gunshot victim faces life-threatening injuries.

“He’s not qualified; he is not a doctor,” said defense attorney Michael Massie in an interview after the hearing. “He has a high school education and there’s no way he can make that kind of assessment. I don’t think many police officers can.”

Nathan Chapman and Michael Massie. (WAVY photo – Regina Mobley)



Defense attorneys Nathan Chapman and Massie called McClean’s wife to witness stand, where she explained that she and her husband have spent most of their lives in Hampton Roads and he is not a flight risk.

Circuit Court Judge Johnny Morrison granted bond after hearing from defense attorneys about their client’s 25 years of service as a police officer, an employee of this Sheriff’s Department, and at a local shipyard.

The other suspect, initially charged with attempted burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, has since had their charges nolle prossed.