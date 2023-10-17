GEORGIA (WRBL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, four inmates escaped from the detention center at 3 a.m. on Monday.

The office says they fled through a damaged dayroom window and a cut fence after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to aid the escape.

Authorities identified the inmates as follows:

“Joey Fournier

  • 52-years-old
  • White male
  • Gray hair
  • Blue eyes
  • 5’9″
  • 140lbs
  • Held at the detention center for murder

Marc Kerry Anderson

  • 24-years-old
  • Black male
  • Dreads
  • 5’9″
  • 165lbs
  • Held at detention center for aggravated assault

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell

  • 37-years-old
  • Black male
  • Braids
  • 5’9″
  • 190lbs

Chavis Demaryo Stokes

  • 29-years-old
  • Black male
  • Black hair
  • 5’7″
  • 160lbs
  • Detained for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.