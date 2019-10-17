Four people killed in crash on US-58 in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police say that four people are dead after an accident on US-58 in Southampton County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police and other first responders are on the scene of the two-vehicle accident which closed all eastbound lanes on Southampton Parkway at around 8 a.m.

Officials say the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle near Buckhorn Quarter Road and Popes Station Road.

Reports say the car rear ended the stopped tractor-trailer which killed the driver and three other passengers in the car.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the tractor-trailer was behind another tractor-trailer in the left lane while a school bus in front was unloading a student at a regular stop. Officials say the school bus was not involved in the crash.

Images from the scene, hours after the crash, showed a large police and first responder presence and a large blue tarp covering the center of the scene. 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver is working to learn more about the tragic crash. Look for her coverage throughout the day on WAVY News 10 and here on WAVY.com.

SAD UPDATE: .@VSPPIO says four people are dead after this tractor trailer accident in Southampton Co. @WAVY_News https://t.co/JO6xuBlTFy — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) October 17, 2019

***PLEASE AVOID SOUTHAMPTON PKWY (58) BETWEEN COURTLAND AND CAPRON – BAD ACCIDENT, UPDATES TO COME) Posted by Courtland Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Stay updated on WAVY.com for the latest.