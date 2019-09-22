Fredericksburg man found dead in detention center cell

A Fredericksburg man was found dead in his cell Saturday morning at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

MANASSAS, Va., (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was found dead in his cell Saturday morning at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

Prince William County Police were called to the detention center at 9:36 a.m. to investigate an unconscious inmate.

Staff told police a correctional officer found 34-year-old Dale Wayne Fox Junior unresponsive during a regular cell check.

Police tell 8News employees at the detention center performed first aid on Fox until emergency crews responded to the call.

Fox was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

