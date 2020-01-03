‘Freedom Ruck,’ 105-mile walk from Richmond to Arlington, raises money for the military

'I wanted to do something to give back'

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A group of 15 men and women began a 105-mile walk from the Virginia War Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery Friday to say ‘thank you’ to those who have served.

The 7th annual Freedom Ruck is led by Vic Wise, the son of a veteran, and and raises money for the Navy Seal Foundation.

The walk has raised more than $50,000 since it started seven years ago.

“I wanted to do something to give back,” Wise said. “I come from a military family, and wanted to show my appreciation in a way that was impactful.”

Wise will be joined by family, friends and supporters during the trip.

The group will make it Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday, but Wise says the journey isn’t always an easy one.

“It’s always an interesting journey,” Wise said. “There’s a number of things that go along the way. You have to take it one mile at a time. If you look too far into the future, you start psyching yourself out. You just have to take it one mile at a time.”

To find out how you can donate, visit their website here.

