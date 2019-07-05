French president’s office abandons plans to close press room

PARIS (AP) — The French presidential palace has abandoned plans to close its press room after sustained protest from media organizations.

The Presidential Press Association announced the news Friday, saying that President Emmanuel Macron “heard” the journalists’ concerns.

Macron’s office announced plans last year to move the decades-old press room to a larger facility — but outside the palace grounds.

The Associated Press and other media organizations protested the move, arguing it would reduce journalists’ access to government officials and ability to question them and hold them accountable.

The Elysee palace will keep the existing press room, which houses news agencies that provide information and images to other media organizations. The palace will also open a larger facility outside palace grounds for other journalists.